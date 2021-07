COUNCIL GROVE (KSNT) – Two people were killed early Wednesday morning after the bike they were on failed to negotiate a turn on Dam Road and hit the guard rail.

Hamilton Max Byram, 28, and Jordan Patricia Leeann Kelly, 20, died when they were ejected from the motorcycle.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol the crash happened at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Authorities were unable to say who was driving the bike.