TOPEKA (KSNT) – A motorcycle and car collided on Highway 40 and left both occupants of the motorcycle dead on Friday night.

The crash was reported at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 17. When the motorcycle was heading westbound, the driver lost control, overturned and hit a car going east on US40 near Southeast Shawnee Heights Road.

According to the KHP crash log, the motorcycle driver, Christopher Hodgkiss, 40, of Meriden and the passenger, Jinny Fratiello, 32, of Baldwin City both died. Hogdkiss died at the scene and Fratiello was taken to a nearby hospital where she died.

Both occupants of the motorcycle were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

The driver of the car, 54-year-old female, drove to a nearby hospital in her vehicle but had no apparent injuries.