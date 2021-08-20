Motorcycle driver in serious condition after semi-truck crash in North Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A motorcyclist is in serious condition after a semi-truck failed to stop during a left-hand turn Thursday evening in North Topeka, according to an accident report.

Around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, an Intl semi-truck attempted to turn left into a parking lot on Lower Silver Lake Road, cutting off a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The rider then collided with the semi-truck. Medical services took the rider to Stormont Vail hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The semi-truck driver sustained no apparent injuries during the crash. The current condition of the motorcyclist is unknown, but the rider was not wearing any protective equipment at the time of the accident.