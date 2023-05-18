RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A motorcyclist received severe injuries following a crash on a road near Tuttle Creek Lake in Riley County.

The Riley County Police Department (RCPD) says it responded to a report of an injury crash around 8:15 p.m. on May 17 near the intersection of Stony Brook Dr. and Tuttle Cove Rd. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 2006 Yamaha motorcycle being driven by a 30-year-old Fort Riley man had left the road while going around a curve.

The man hit a Tuttle Creek State Park sign and landed in the grass, according to the RCPD. The man was taken to a Manhattan hospital for initial treatment of severe injuries including broken ribs and internal bleeding. He was later taken to a hospital in Kansas City for additional treatment.