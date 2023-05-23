Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct which driver failed to yield. We regret the error.

MAYETTA (KSNT) – A Topeka man was critically hurt in a crash on Highway 75 in Jackson County. His family says he’s facing a long road to recovery.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 75 at 190th road, about five miles north of Mayetta. Investigators say a 73-year-old man was driving a van westbound on 190th when he failed to yield to a motorcycle heading northbound on Highway 75.

Troopers say the motorcycle rider, Matthew Stegall, 43, of Topeka, suffered life-threatening injuries. Stegall’s family says he’s been transported to a hospital in Kansas City where he faces multiple surgeries.

The driver of the van suffered minor injuries. Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies and Prairie Band Potawatomi Tribal Police officers assisted with the investigation.