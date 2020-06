TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A person was seriously injured Tuesday morning after a crash at Billard Airport.

A Topeka Police spokesperson says officers received a call of an injury crash at around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 3600 block of NE Sardou Avenue.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle reportedly crashed into a building. The driver sustained critical injuries in the crash and was taken to a local hospital by AMR.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.