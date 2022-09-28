JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in rural Jackson County on Wednesday.

According to Lieutenant Jason Edie with the Kansas Highway Patrol, a man was killed when he lost control while passing another vehicle around 11:43 a.m. on Sept. 28 on U.S. Highway 75 just north of Netawaka. The driver drove into a ditch and was ejected. Edie said that the motorcyclist was killed immediately.

The identity of the motorcyclist is Ronnie Wewenis, 58, of Horton. He was not wearing a helmet during the crash.