Motorcyclist dies in Topeka accident

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A motorcyclist is dead after a Saturday night crash in Topeka.

Topeka Police said around 9 p.m. on Saturday night they responded to a motorcycle accident at 36th and Burlingame. The man riding it was not wearing a helmet and was thrown off the motorcycle, according to officers.

Paramedics rushed him to the hospital where he later died.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Investigators are working to figure out what caused the accident. The name of the motorcyclist has not yet been released.