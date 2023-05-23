LENEXA (KSNT) – On Monday, a motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital after hitting a bridge guardrail and being thrown off a motorcycle in Lenexa.

At 8:15 p.m. the rider of a 2004 Kawasaki motorcycle was on westbound I435 and exiting onto southbound I35, according to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs. The bike was traveling quickly and left the road to the right, when he was ejected from the bike.

The rider came to rest in the second lane and the motorcycle came to rest on the inside shoulder. The rider was taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with suspected serious injuries, according to KHP crash logs.

The rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.