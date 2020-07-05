Motorcyclist in serious condition after hit and run

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A motorcyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a car late Saturday night.

It happened near the intersection of SW Fairlawn Rd. and SW Shunga Dr.

Topeka Police say the motorcycle was traveling north when the other car struck the side of the motorcycle and drove away from the injured driver.

Officials tell us the vehicle involved in the crash was located at the Crestview Community Center at 4801 SW Shunga Dr. and one person was taken into custody.

Investigators were still on scene as of 1:30 a.m. Sunday.