Motorcyclist injured, driver crashed into tree following hit and run

Westbound traffic has been detoured at 10th and Lime St. Monday afternoon after a hit-and-run resulted in the driver running into a tree.

Topeka Police Department responded to a call of a motorcycle accident at the intersection of SW 29th and Burlingame Rd. at 6:30 p.m.

According to TPD, the driver of the car fled the scene and was followed by a witness.

The driver then crashed into a tree on 10th and Indiana and is now in police custody with minor injuries.

The motorcyclist was taken to Stormont Vail and the extent of injury is unknown.

KSNT has crews on the scene and will update with more information.