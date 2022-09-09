RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Two accidents in Riley County sent two individuals to local hospitals, one with non-life-threatening facial and leg injuries and another with a collapsed lung.

Officers responding to an injury crash in the 9600 block of Windy Hill Road off of Tuttle Creek Blvd. found an ATV, driven by a 62-year-old man, of Leonardville, hit a Riley County District #1 vehicle. The emergency vehicle had been driving through a brush fire on Thursday, around 12:15 p.m. when the crash happened. The man suffered only non-life-threatening facial and leg injuries.

A motorcycle crash near Claflin Road and N. Manhattan Avenue at 10:15 p.m. sent a 21-year-old Fort Riley man to the hospital with a collapsed lung.

A 2019 Volkswagon Jetta, being driven by a 19-year-old Manhattan man turned left on Claflin and hit a 2019 Suzuki motorcycle. The Fort Riley man was taken to Via Christi Hospital.