JUNCTION CITY, K.S. (KSNT) – One man is in the hospital with suspected serious injuries after a late-night motorcycle crash near Junction City..

On Saturday, August 26, around 10:20 p.m., a 23-year-old man was riding westbound on Ash Street while fleeing from law enforcement, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Logs. While fleeing, the motorcyclist took the curve too fast and left the roadway, resulting in the vehicle hitting a utility box and ejecting the driver.

He was taken to Stormont Vail- Junction City. The driver was wearing a helmet.