Motorcyclist transported to the hospital after crash in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a car and motorcycle crash on Sunday.

The crash happened at the corner of SW 21st St. and SW Sims Ave. According to police on the scene, the motorcycle was traveling westbound on SW 21st St. when a white Buick pulled out in front of the motorcycle attempting to make a left turn onto SW Sims. The Buick then hit the motorcycle and proceeded to hit another car waiting to turn out onto SW 21st.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet. He was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they were able to speak with him before he was taken to the hospital.

No one else was hurt.

This is an ongoing investigation.