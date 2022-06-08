MANHATTAN (KSNT) – After a recent rash of DVD thefts, the Manhattan Public Library has removed several titles from their shelves on Wednesday.

On June 8, the library put the word out on their Facebook that several DVDs out of their collection had been targeted by thieves who are taking the discs. The list includes “Jumanji: The Next Level,” “The Watch,” “Honest Thief,” “War Dogs,” “What Now?” and more.

You may think this act is “Next Level,” but it’s not. Now the library is on “The Watch” for any “thief’s.” Manhattan Public Library Facebook

The library’s “punny” post ended by encouraging people to avoid stealing DVDS and holding them “hostage.” To check out their post on Facebook, click here.