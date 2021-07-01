Movies coming out this Fourth of July weekend

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Commonly known as one of Hollywood’s summer blockbuster bashes, the 2021 Fourth of July weekend is no exception after the industry’s pandemic hiatus.

As the effects of COVID-19 wear off and theaters and production companies alike shake off the rust, one noteworthy difference is the amount of films releasing straight to streaming platforms. Below is a selection of films to watch Thursday, and a host more available to see on the big screen or the home screen at the beginning of the holiday weekend.

Released Thursday

“No Sudden Move” – Coming out for limited theater showings but streaming everywhere, a 1950s group of criminals get hired to steal a document, but their plan goes wrong and suddenly they’re left to hunt down their employers. It features Stranger Things’ David Harbour, Mad Men’s Jon Hamm and Brendan Fraser back in action. The movie has an 81% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Audible” – Releasing for streaming platforms only, this documentary follows Maryland School for the Deaf athlete Amaree McKenstry’s coming of age. He feels the pressures of senior year as he braves the world of the hearing. The movie has yet to receive an audience score on RT as of Thursday.

“The Boss Baby: Family Business” – While set for nationwide release Friday at the movies and on streaming platform Peacock, Topeka’s B&B Theatres has showings available for Thursday night. A sequel to 2017’s “The Boss Baby,” it features a grown-up cast from the original becoming babies again to stop an evil genius from turning the world’s toddlers into brats. Its cast includes Alec Baldwin, Jeff Goldblum, Jimmy Kimmel and Lisa Kudrow. The movie currently has yet to hold an aggregate audience score, but has a 50% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Coming Out Friday

