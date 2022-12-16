TOPEKA (KSNT) – Some local elementary students got a Christmas surprise on their last day of school.

On Friday, Mrs. Claus visited Topeka schools before she and Santa prepare for the big holiday. With her, she had candy, gift bags and the holiday cheer. Kids spent part of their classes talking with Mrs. Claus about the meaning of Christmas.

“Just walking in and asking young people what the holiday is about,” Mrs. Claus said. “And we just got a perfect answer from a class we just left. It’s about giving and not getting; it’s about loving and being kind to other people.”

Each year, she tries her best to visit all schools in the district the day before winter break. Students are off until Jan. 5, 2023.