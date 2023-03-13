LAWRENCE (KSNT)– One contestant will be crowned as the new Ms. Wheelchair Kansas on Sunday evening in Lawrence.

Ms. Wheelchair Kansas (MWKS) is a yearly program that selects one woman who is wheelchair-mobile and will advocate, educate and empower people across the state. The pageant is not like traditional ones. The MWKS contest selects a winner who is, “the most articulate, accomplished delegate who will serve as a role model and spokesperson for people with disabilities in Kansas”, according to the organization’s president/CEO Carrie Greenwood. The titleholder will have the opportunity to travel across the state and educate groups about the issues they find important to them.

This year’s crowned participant will head to nationals in August to represent Kansas and compete for the title of Ms. Wheelchair America. This is the 19th year a representative from Kansas will compete in the national competition.

MWKS has two contestants for the 2023 ceremony, Magda Carlos-Trevino of Olathe and Daija Coleman of Atchison. Both contestants will go through a variety of activities throughout the week leading up to Sunday’s crowning ceremony. Greenwood said reigning titleholder, Marci Claire of Abilene, has worked throughout the past year spreading her platform of “There’s No Place Like Home.”

Ms. Wheelchair Kansas will also announce this year’s Little Miss Wheelchair Kansas.

The Ms. Wheelchair Kansas crowning ceremony will take place on March 19 at 2 p.m. in Lawrence, Kan. During the ceremony, there will be multiple options to help donate to the non-profit organization through an auction and a popcorn fundraiser.

This year’s keynote speaker is Amanda Stanly, the City of Topeka Attorney. 27 News Evening anchor McKenzi Davis will emcee the event.

For more information about the organization and the event, click here.