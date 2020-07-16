MSNBC’s Chuck Todd, KSNT Anchor Brooke Lennington discuss Steve Watkins’s felony charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – In a brief interview on Meet the Press Wednesday, MSNBC’s Chuck Todd and KSNT Anchor Brooke Lennington discussed Kansas congressman Steve Watkins’ felony charges in the lawmaker’s illegal voting case.

The charges stem from a December 2019 investigation over Watkins using the address of a UPS Store in Topeka, as his residential address on a voter registration form. While this address is still located in his congressional district, it was located in a city council district that had an election determined by just 13 votes in November 2019.

During Tuesday’s debate hosted by KSNT News, Watkins called the charges suspicious given the timing they came out, but he admitted that he realized he made a mistake when filling out his voter registration form and then corrected it immediately.