CARBONDALE, KS. (KSNT) – A kid from Carbondale, Kansas, is growing out his hair for a great cause. Supporting homeless veterans.

Lane Losson, 11, has been growing his hair out for over a year. At first, it was just a joke between him and his sisters, but quickly turned into something bigger.

“A whole bunch of people were like you should join this next year and it was the U.S. mullet championships,” Losson said.

The national mullet championships is a yearly competition for who has the best mullet by age group. You submit a few pictures of your mullet and people vote on the company’s website of who has the best mullet. Each week, the competition gets smaller and smaller until eventually there’s a winner. All donation money is given to the homes for wounded warriors foundation. Lane is currently in the top 100 finalists for age group 9-12.

“He wants to be advertising it because he wants to give back to the community and get these donations,” Justin Losson, Lane’s father, said.

Justin is also a military veteran, making the competition closer to home.

“It’s a veteran’s organization, our family is full of veterans and our community is full of veterans, so to see him give back to those who’ve sacrificed so much is amazing,” Justin said.

After the competition, Lane plans to grow out his hair more and eventually cut it to donate to a children with hair loss program. For more information on the mullet competition or how to donate you can visit their website here.