TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A multi-car crash in south Topeka sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at Southwest Topeka Boulevard and University Boulevard. The westbound lanes of University are closed, while Topeka Boulevard is down to one lane.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area while emergency crews work to clean up the wreck. This is a developing story.