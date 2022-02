HOLTON (KSNT) – A car crash involving multiple vehicles has been reported in Holton on Friday afternoon.

According to the Holton Police Department, the crash occurred in the area of 75-highway and 9th St. At least four vehicles are involved in the crash according to the Kansas Highway Patrol who reported that they first received reports of the crash at 4:19 p.m. on Feb. 11.

No fatalities have been reported but more than one person appears to have been injured according to the KHP.