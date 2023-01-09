GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A car crash involving multiple vehicles has been reported on I-70 in Geary County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C said that the crash occurred near Fort Riley and has shut down all westbound traffic on I-70. Delays are expected as first responders arrive to help those in need.

KHP Trooper Ben Gardner told 27 News that the KHP received a call about the crash a little after 7 p.m. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash and multiple injuries have been reported so far. Gardner said that troopers are still on scene and that the highway could be closed for at least a few more hours.

To keep up with traffic updates in Kansas, go to kandrive.org.