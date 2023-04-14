OSAGE CITY (KSNT) – On Thursday, an Osage County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit tried to initiate a traffic stop at milepost 163 on I-35 south of Melvern.

When the vehicle failed to stop, a chase began.

The chase went through rural areas of Coffey and Anderson County until the suspect hit a dead-end road, according to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office. The driver ran on foot before being found by officers.

Terrence J. Wade, 42, of Shawnee was booked into the Osage County Jail on suspicion of:

Fleeing or attempting to elude by engaging in reckless driving

Aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer; use of a deadly weapon

Interference with law enforcement

Wade also had a Jackson County, Missouri warrant and a felony probation violation warrant with Shawnee County, according to the press release by the Osage County Sheriff’s Office.

The responding agencies included the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, Coffey County Sheriff’s Office, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Garnett Police Department, Garnett Rural Fire Department, Anderson County EMS, Anderson County Emergency Management and Kansas Highway Patrol.