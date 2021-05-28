Multi-million dollar renovations almost finished at Stormont Vail Events Center

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The multi-million dollar renovations at Stormont Vail Events Center are almost finished.

The renovations started back in 2019 on Exhibition Hall, Landon Arena and Domer Arena.

Construction is expected to wrap up in the coming weeks. Events Center Manager Kellen Seitz said the upgrades are attracting better performers to the area.

“Additional performance rooms, adding in the jumbotron, the upgraded sound system, and the led lighting system has really allowed us to not only add additional infrastructure to those events but entice them to come back to Topeka and Shawnee County,” Seitz said.

Baby Shark Live is starting off the events this summer, happening next weekend on June 6. That show is followed by Hank Williams Jr. on July 10.

A full calendar of events can be found here.