Multi-million dollar senior housing community coming to Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – New housing options for senior citizens are coming to west Topeka.

Developers broke ground on the Cedarhurst Assisted Living Community in west Topeka Wednesday. The new facility is located near Southwest 17th Street and Southwest Urish Road.

The multi-million dollar community will have 57 assisted living apartments and 27 units for memory care. Development Manager Nick Dwyer said the new community will be one of the most updated options in the area.

“Multiple outdoor spaces, private patios, movie theater, salon, spa, physical therapy and wellness center. We’re really excited about it,” Dwyer said.

They hope to open Fall 2022. For more information, click here.