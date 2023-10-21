GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – State troopers are responding to an injury crash on I-70 near Junction City on Saturday.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner reported on social media that motorists on eastbound I-70 will need to use caution when navigating the highway near Junction City due to a multi-vehicle crash. The crash was first reported by Gardner at 3:52 p.m. on Oct. 21.

Gardner told KSNT 27 News that the highway is partially closed due to road work in the area. One person involved in the crash has minor injuries.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app.