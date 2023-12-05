TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police are working the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in south Topeka.

At 7:34 a.m., officers responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash at Topeka Boulevard and 37th Street, according to the Topeka Police watch commander.

The watch commander said there were injuries reported but he didn’t know the extent.

Traffic disruptions are being reported in the area by Kandrive.org.

More details will be provided as they become available.

