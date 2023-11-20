TOPEKA (KSNT) – A busy road in Topeka is partially shut down as first responders tend to a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Around 11:20 a.m. Monday, a call came in about a multi-vehicle crash near the intersection of SW 27th Street and Topeka Boulevard. A KSNT 27 News reporter on scene saw at least three vehicles involved in the crash and some people being treated for injuries.

As of 11:30 a.m., Topeka Boulevard heading north is completely shut down and police are diverting traffic onto SW 27th Street. The reporter said southbound Topeka Boulevard is down to one lane.

KSNT 27 News has asked the Topeka Police Department for more information on the crash. This story will be updated as that becomes available.