TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is responding to a crash involving multiple vehicles Monday morning in Topeka.

The original call came into Shawnee County dispatch around 7:45 a.m. Monday about a multi-car crash on US Highway 75. Dispatchers say this is close to Lower Silver Lake Road. The Kansas Highway Patrol has troopers on scene.

Traffic is backed up on Highway 75 north and south of Highway 24, according to the KanDrive map.

This is a developing story.