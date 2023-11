TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is working the scene of a multi-vehicle injury accident on I-70.

At 7:32 a.m., deputies responded to a crash on eastbound I-70 and Auburn Road.

The scene is still active, according to the Shawnee County dispatchers.

To stay updated on the latest local news, click here to download the KSNT News app for IOS or Android.