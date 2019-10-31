Multiple accidents reported around Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Multiple car accidents have been reported Thursday morning.

Traffic is backed up on southbound U.S. 75 for a couple of miles due to accidents during the morning rush hour.

Google Traffic map as of 7:15 a.m. Thursday

Use caution as you’re commuting to work or school this morning. The Topeka Police Department and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office are both in their walk-in accident reporting phase until further notice. They are urging drivers to slow down as many bridges and overpasses are icy.

KSNT News also received reports around 7:45 a.m. that southbound Topeka Boulevard is backed up.

Google Traffic map around 7:45 a.m. Thursday

Southbound Topeka Blvd around 7:45 a.m. Thursday

TPD wants to remind drivers that Kansas law requires drivers to have their headlights on when their wipers are in continuous use as a result of rain, sleet or snow.