Multiple accidents reported around Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Multiple car accidents have been reported Thursday morning.
Traffic is backed up on southbound U.S. 75 for a couple of miles due to accidents during the morning rush hour.
Use caution as you’re commuting to work or school this morning. The Topeka Police Department and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office are both in their walk-in accident reporting phase until further notice. They are urging drivers to slow down as many bridges and overpasses are icy.
KSNT News also received reports around 7:45 a.m. that southbound Topeka Boulevard is backed up.
TPD wants to remind drivers that Kansas law requires drivers to have their headlights on when their wipers are in continuous use as a result of rain, sleet or snow.