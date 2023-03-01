Police responded to reports of an active shooter Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. at Highland Park High School in Topeka.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Multiple Kansas law enforcement agencies responded to fake calls of active shooters Wednesday morning.

KSNT 27 News first broke news of an active shooter call at Highland Park High School in Topeka after 8 a.m. USD 501 released this statement to families in the district:

“Secure campus in place for all East Topeka Schools while HPH remains on lockdown as a reported matter is being investigated. We do not have additional details at this time as law enforcement investigates this matter. At this time there is no confirmation of any incident, however, we take all reports of this nature seriously and we have asked all schools near Highland Park High to remain in secure campus at this time until the lockdown is lifted at HPH.“ Topeka Public Schools

The Topeka Police Department and other law enforcement agencies responded to the scene but said there was no threat to students, staff or school.

“TPD is looking into the false report of an active shooter, and is aware of similar calls in the region. We want to assure the community that everyone is safe.” City of Topeka

The Riley County Police Department also said it received a call of an active shooter at Manhattan High School West Campus. Dispatchers deemed the call as swatting and a school resource officer went to the scene, but the information was false.

KSNT 27 News talked to the Lawrence Police Department which said it also received similar calls. The LPD said it responded to a hoax call about an active shooter at Free State High School which it has labeled as a swatting incident.

KSN News reports more calls at El Dorado High School, in the Wichita area at Wichita North High School and Junction City High School. These have also been false.

Officers on the scene alongside school officials confirmed that there was no active threat to any schools within the district. We are aware of similar calls placed to other school districts this morning and are working with area Law Enforcement to investigate this matter further. Junction City Police department said at 9:38 a.m. on Facebook.

Last year numerous calls were made to Missouri and Kansas schools which were later identified as swatting incidents. The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced that it was investigating the source of these calls.