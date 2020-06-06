Multiple coronavirus cases confirmed at Topeka’s Target distribution center

PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA – AUGUST 21: A Target store sign is seen on August 21, 2019 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Target Corps. stock price soared after the retailer topped earnings expectations as the company announced that second-quarter profits jumped 17% to $938 million, while revenues rose to $18.4 billion, up 3.6% increase from the year-ago quarter. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Target distribution center in Topeka has multiple employees who have tested positive for coronavirus, a spokesperson said Saturday.

According to the retail chain, the workers who have the virus are in quarantine. They are being paid while they are on leave from work.

The spokesperson also said they are deep cleaning and sanitizing the Topeka distribution center.

They are also providing gloves and masks to all of their workers.

You can read their full statement below: