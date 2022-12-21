RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Law enforcement in Riley County is reporting that there have been multiple crashes on Wednesday night due to treacherous road conditions.

The Riley County Police Department said that it has entered Emergency Accident Reporting Phase due to the number of crashes reported within the past hour. The RCPD is currently working five crashes and responding to a dozen more. It also reports that Kansas Highway 18 is iced over and that motorists should stay home if possible.

At 5:25 p.m., the RCPD reported that it was working on a crash on I-70 where a car slid off the road, and blew two tires before coming to a stop on the shoulder and being hit by two other vehicles.

If you become stranded on the roads during this time, the RCPD says that you should stay in your vehicle and call 47 for the Kansas Highway Patrol of 911 for assistance. Frostbite only takes 5-10 minutes to set in during this extreme temperature drop.