Multiple hazing accusations have deputies looking into this local high school

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Osage County Sheriff’s Office is investigating at an area high school as it says “multiple” accusations of hazings are surfacing.

The hazing incidents involve students at Unified School District 454’s Burlingame High School. The sheriff’s office didn’t give details beyond saying that it was in the middle of an ongoing investigation on the matter, but it did ask anyone in the community who might have information about the hazing accusations to call the office at 785-828-3121. People wanting to leave a tip can also contact tips@oscosheriff.org.

Burlingame High School offers classes for students ranging from 7th graders to seniors. The National Center for Education Statistics said it had around 150 students enrolled from 2017 to 2018.