WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Three people are in critical condition following a wreck on I-70 in Wabaunsee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) reports that the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 11 in the eastbound lane of I-70, just west of Tallgrass Road. A Toyota Avalon and Subaru were both traveling east on I-70 when the Toyota rear-ended the Subaru, according to KHP crash logs.

The Subaru left the road and hit a large rock wall in the ditch, according to the KHP’s crash logs. The Toyota came to a stop on the right shoulder of the road.

The 74-year-old driver of the Subaru and a 70-year-old passenger, both of California, were seriously injured in the crash. The 36-year-old driver of the Toyota from Junction City also received serious injuries in the crash, according to KHP.

To keep up with breaking news and urgent traffic alerts in northeast Kansas, consider downloading our mobile app.