Multiple law enforcement investigating homicide in Osage County

BURLINGAME, Kan. (KSNT) – Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating after a woman was found dead in her apartment Monday.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said the Osage County Sheriff’s Office requested their help around 12:25 p.m. Monday.

KBI said a woman called the Burlingame Police Department Sunday evening when she couldn’t reach her friend. Officers went to check on Cristina Pratt, 49, at her apartment. They said it was quiet and no one answered the door.

After failed attempts to reach her, officers returned Monday morning and had the owner unlock the apartment. Around 9:30 a.m., they went into the apartment and found Pratt dead inside.

KBI said investigators believe she was the victim of foul play.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information, they’re asked to call KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or the Osage County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 828-3121.