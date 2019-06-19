Multiple main breaks shut off water for downtown Topeka businesses, YMCA

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - City crews shut off water Wednesday morning after three water main breaks in downtown Topeka.

The city reports three different breaks surfaced around 9 a.m. at Southwest 4th and Harrison, 5th and Van Buren and 6th and Harrison. Crews shut off water for businesses in the area around 10 a.m.

Downtown Water Main break Update Posted by KSNT News on Wednesday, June 19, 2019

An affected Kansasland Tire employee told KSNT that crews at the scene said businesses would be without water until around 2 p.m.

Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com. We value your input.