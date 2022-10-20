TOPEKA (KSNT) – The national pharmacists shortage is hitting home.

Dixie Price has had medication ready to pick up for days.

“I’ve had to call doctors to try and get prescriptions moved, some prescriptions are ones that your doctor has to call in, you can’t do on the app, you can’t just switch them over,” Price said.

The Walgreens at 29th Street and Gage Boulevard announced the pharmacy will be closed until Monday. Signage says the reason behind the closure is because of pharmacy staffing shortages. That’s causing concern and frustration for people like Angela and others who desperately need their medication.

“I know there have got to be people in situations where they desperately need that medication,” Angela Lewis said,” And to be running all over town not knowing if your pharmacy is going to be opened or not, then going through the situation of getting there and not finding it open. Then ‘Oh well I’ll go to another one’ – and then going there and waiting.”

“I work in hospice,” Price said. “We’ve had nurses trying to get patients pain medication or whatever medication they need to help them through their dying process, and it’s taking so long to get through to anybody.”

Another frustration: the lack of communication or advanced notice that the pharmacy wouldn’t be available.

“It’ll just say it’s ready, but if you scroll down – oh there it is that it’s closed,” Price said.

A Walgreens employee says if you have an emergency prescription, you can call the store in West Topeka or Downtown.

When you go to the Walgreens website and look at the stores in Topeka, you can see which pharmacies are closed. At the moment, the site indicates the South Topeka, and both Southwest Topeka locations show up as closed.