Multiple Riley County car break-ins reported over the weekend, one suspect in custody

MANHATTAN, Kan (KSNT) — The Riley County Police Department has arrested one man and is still searching for other suspects related to seven car break-ins over the weekend.

According to the RCPD Crime Log posted Monday, the first break-in happened around 11:15 a.m. Friday at 3900 Snowy Ranch in Manhattan. The suspect stole a Blue 2008 Chevy Silverado. A 2015 Dodge Durango was stolen at that same location, near Amanda Arnold Elementary.

The next day, another round of break-ins started at 12:45 p.m. when RCPD responded to a 2008 Black Nissan Altima being stolen from the 2300 Block of Candlewood Dr., near First Assembly of God.

Then on Saturday evening, more break-ins happened, this time at Anneberg Park, located near Wildcat Fitness & Fun. Police said a thief broke into a 72-year-old woman’s car and stole her wallet and an iPhone. A second car was broken into. Thieves swiped a purse and a handgun from a Ford Expedition. Police then believe the same suspect went on to break into a Tahoe near the same location and stole a man’s wallet.

Four break-ins were reported on Sunday. A red Nissan Truck, a black Toyota Truck, a black Toyota Tacoma and a Dodge Dakota were broken into and items were taken. This happened near the 5500 block of Skyway Drive, at the Manhattan Regional Airport.

RCPD arrested Timothy Smith of Shawnee, Oklahoma in connection to the airport break-ins, but not the others inside the city of Manhattan.

The police department encourages anyone with information about these crimes to contact the Manhattan/Riley County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).