TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has closed SW 93rd Street west of Topeka for multiple structure fires.

As of 3:48 p.m., SW 93rd Street is closed between SW Topeka Boulevard and SW Jordan Road, according to a post by the SCSO.

The Shawnee Heights Fire District, Mission Township Fire Department, Auburn Fire, MTAA Fire, and the Kansas Air National Guard are on the scene.

27 News is headed to the scene and will update the story as more information becomes available.

