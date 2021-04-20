Topeka pets die in $22K house fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Tuesday morning house fire in north Topeka has left some pets dead, according to the Topeka Fire Department.

Firefighters went to a reported structure fire around 4 a.m. at 924 NW Jackson St. They said they found fire and smoke coming from the first floor of a two-story house there.

The Topeka Fire Department was able to contain the fire and put it out. When crews searched the building, they said everyone inside got out safely. Firefighters did find multiple pets inside and tried first aid to treat them for fire injuries. Some of the pets couldn’t be saved and died, but TFD didn’t specify how many.

Investigators with TFD said they haven’t figured out the cause of the fire as of Tuesday morning, but did say it caused $22,000 in damage, with $17,000 to the building and $5,000 from contents burned.

They did not find any working smoke detectors in the home.