SALINA (KSNT) – The Salina Police Department is warning locals to keep their vehicle doors and windows locked after a string of burglaries involving the theft of firearms.

According to the SPD, five vehicles were burglarized from Oct. 5-7. Most, if not all, of the vehicles involved in the thefts were unlocked. An undisclosed number of firearms were stolen during these incidents. Salina police say those guns on the street could potentially make the local community “less safe.”

The SPD is asking for the public’s help in securing their belongings by making sure vehicles are locked when unattended. Some steps the SPD is encouraging people to follow to prevent future thefts include: