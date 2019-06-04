Mulvane Art Museum ArtLab helps kids and adults explore their creativity

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Appreciating art may sometimes seem like caviar and ball room dancing; a little too fancy to enjoy in everyday life. The Mulvane Art Museum's ArtLab is reminding people that everyone can make and appreciate art.

With some plastic bottles, markers and cardboard, a group of kids from International Academy made something new out of old materials. One student used strips of cardboard and string to make a unique piece of art.

"I made like a water bottle with some like flames coming out of it," student Choize Hysten said. "Then I chose the blue string because it looks like the water is hanging from the bottle, and the flame is going through it."

Another student, Jaice Floro-Holmes said he thinks it's pretty cool to spend an afternoon working on art projects, "especially cause we got out of class."

Although they're getting a break from the books, that doesn't mean the learning stops.

"I learned that we should always keep the earth clean," Floro-Holmes said.

The whole point of the project the class did is to teach the kids the importance of recycling.

Mulvane Art Museum's Curator of Education Kandis Barker said recycling is one of the themes in their classes. The ArtLab is about helping people explore their creativity.

"We believe in making things equitable for people, we believe that you don't have to be fancy to love art, to do art to create art," Barker said.

That's something most kids, like Choize Hysten, already know.

"It's kind of cool letting your imagination go wild and all," Hysten said.

If you want to try your hand at one of these art projects, the art museum has programs for the whole family. People of all ages can drop in to create with paint, printmaking, Legos, pencil, and more.

The ArtLab is open Saturdays 1 - 4, Tuesdays 10 - 7, Wednesday through Friday 10 - 4. You can find a list of their upcoming events by clicking here.

