Mulvane Art Museum celebrating “100 minus 5” birthday party

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- One of the oldest museums in Kansas is celebrating a milestone year on Friday, and you can be a part of it.

The Mulvane Art Museum at Washburn University is turning 95 this year. Over the years, the museum has collected art and sculptures mostly from Kansas artists.

On Friday, people have a chance to celebrate the milestone with a birthday party. Organizers said even though they’re recognizing their nine decades in Topeka, it’s a celebration of the community’s support.

“It’s the narrative of the Topeka community,” Connie Gibbons said with the Mulvane Art Museum. “It’s the history of the people who have collected art. Who have cared about art and culture, and who have supported it over that 95 year period.”

Sculptor Rita Blitt will be one of the special guests on Friday. She has a sculpture garden in her honor at the museum.

Tickets are still available for the 100 Minus 5 party. They start at $50 for one.

For more information of the event, click here.