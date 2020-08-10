Mulvane Art Museum to reopen Tuesday with limited hours

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Mulvane Art Museum announced Monday it’s re-opening its gallery doors to the public.
Starting on Tuesday, August 11th, the museum will open back up with limited hours:
- Tuesdays: Noon – 7 p.m.
- Wednesdays: Noon – 5 p.m.
- Thursdays: Noon – 5 p.m.
- Fridays: Noon- 5 p.m.
- Saturdays: Closed
- Sundays: Closed
- Mondays: Closed
The ArtLab will remain closed through 2020, the museum announced.
Protective face coverings will be required for any guest over the age of five. Social distancing rules will also be put in place, including limiting guests to 25 people at a time.
To reserve a spot, guests can call (785)-670-2427.