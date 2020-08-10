Mulvane Art Museum to reopen Tuesday with limited hours

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) - Tempers were high as local bar owners pleaded with Shawnee County Commissioners to allow them to loosen their restrictions on bars on Monday.

The owner of Abigail's Bar, Frankie Saiya, said because of the restrictions, they are forced to be closed 17 hours a week. He said that's about 20% of their operating hours and they can't keep going like this.