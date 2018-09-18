TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - You can settle up past traffic violations and other fines Friday, September 21 without fear of landing behind bars. At least that's the goal of what court officials call "Clean Slate Day."

The annual amnesty day offers those with outstanding traffic or other fines to set up payment plans and to have old violations expunged without fear of going to jail.

The Topeka Community Foundation has provided a $3,500 grant to help those who income qualify to

pay their outstanding fees and fines. The funds are available on a first come first serve basis.

“I am glad to have the opportunity to continue offering Clean Slate Day to Municipal Court defendants,” said Municipal Court Judge Lori Dougherty-Bichsel.

Participants in Clean Slate Day need to bring a driver’s license or government issued photo I.D.,

information about Topeka Municipal Court offenses, proof of household income and a social security

card.