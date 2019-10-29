Mural in downtown Manhattan to be completed this weekend

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Downtown Manhattan is getting more colorful thanks to one group in town.

A wall at Third and Poyntz in Manhattan might be blank now but come Saturday, it will have a huge mural full of colors for all Manhattan residents to see.

Incite MHK has been thinking about ways to make Manhattan more beautiful. The group has been working on ways to get a mural in downtown since the beginning of the year.

The group raised most of the $40,000 through a deal fund which is held at the greater Manhattan community foundation. The two artists painting the mural come from Brazil and have traveled the United States making murals for people in Las Vegas and California.

“It’s great to finally see the paint going up on the wall,” Zach Sackrider, Co-Founder of Incite MHK said. “I know we haven’t been working on it for very long but it also feels like a very long time and a lot of work. It’s just so exciting to finally see this happening.”

“Our work is very colorful and we want people to look at it and feel happy,” Douglas Bereira, Artist said.

The public is welcome to come and watch the artists paint from now until the mural is finished on Saturday. There will be an open celebration at AJ’s Pizza on Saturday at 4:30 pm.