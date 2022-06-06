TOPEKA (KSNT)- A man already being held at the Shawnee County Detention Center on kidnapping, rape, aggravated burglary and criminal damage will also now face attempted murder charges in the 1st degree.

The state amended the charges on Monday, June 6, to include murder in the 1st degree and criminal threat.

According to Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay, the case has been set for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 26. At that time the state will present evidence for the court to consider, if the judge finds probable cause Mitchel Wade Holmes will be held for trial.

Holmes faces charges of domestic battery and criminal damage from an October 26, 2021 incident.

He faces charges of rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery; aggravated intimidation of a witness, criminal damage to property, attempted murder in the 1st degree and criminal threat for incidents that date from Dec. 25, through Dec. 31.